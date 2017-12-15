NIN gets new director

R. Hemalatha has been appointed the director of the National Institute of Nutrition, the city-based premier nutrition research institute working under the Indian Council of Medical Research.

According to a press release, Ms. Hemalatha, senior grade deputy director, is highly accomplished scientist and had vast experience in the field of maternal and child health, clinical and population based studies.

A student of Gandhi Medical College, she obtained her M.D. in 1996 and she is a recipient of several ICMR awards.

Ms. Hemalatha, who served as secretary of Nutrition Society of India, is a recipient of fellow of National Academy of Medical Sciences in 2016 and fellow of International Union of Nutritional Sciences in 2017.

The release added that the NIN was poised to play a critical role in contributing towards the nation’s vision of a ‘kuposhan-mukt Bharat’ (malnutrition-free India) by 2025.