Helplines to check high prices of essentials

The Civil Supplies Department has arranged helpline numbers for consumers to register their complaints and make enquiries, if any, on high prices of essential commodities, reportedly being charged by some vendors, and also about getting ration supplies like subsidised rice.
According to officials, the department has arranged toll free numbers 1967 and 1800 425 00333 for complaints and enquiries about ration supplies in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent hoarding and black marketing. A WhatsApp number, 7330774444, is also made available.
Consumers can also contact the office of Chief Rationing Officer on landline number 040-23447770. While the WhatsApp and landlines numbers would be available 24×7, one can contact officials on the toll free numbers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.