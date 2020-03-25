Helplines to check high prices of essentials

The Civil Supplies Department has arranged helpline numbers for consumers to register their complaints and make enquiries, if any, on high prices of essential commodities, reportedly being charged by some vendors, and also about getting ration supplies like subsidised rice.

According to officials, the department has arranged toll free numbers 1967 and 1800 425 00333 for complaints and enquiries about ration supplies in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent hoarding and black marketing. A WhatsApp number, 7330774444, is also made available.

Consumers can also contact the office of Chief Rationing Officer on landline number 040-23447770. While the WhatsApp and landlines numbers would be available 24×7, one can contact officials on the toll free numbers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.