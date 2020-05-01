Hyderabad

Helpline for psychological assistance on COVID fears

The Association of Health Psychologists in collaboration with UNICEF, Action Aid, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation, APTS Social Service Forum, Raithu Swarajya Vedika and Asha Hospital have started a helpline for tele-counseling under the banner ‘Support for Emotional Rehabilitation of Virus Victims’ (SERV).

Free counselling will be provided for any emotional or interpersonal problems due to COVID-19 or lockdown. “COVID-19 is typically an issue related to health psychology. Meeting this challenge requires a biopsychosocial approach for optimising the outcome. Medical intervention alone cannot address the broad need for wellbeing,” said Meena Hariharan, founder president of the Association of Health Psychologists.

People can call on 99850-10680 for help, a press release said.

