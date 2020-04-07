Helpline for disabled gets calls for pension, schemes

Majority of the calls received by the helpline launched for the benefit of disabled in the State during lockdown have been for enrolment into various government schemes.

Of the 142 calls to the helpline (1800-572-8980) since April 5, when it was launched, 54 were made seeking benefits from the government such as pensions, and enrolment into schemes.

Several of the callers requested for pensions, and sought details of SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access, Rehabilitation and Empowerment) screening camps where disability certificates would be issued. A few others enquired about loans to set up businesses.

The helpline has been launched to offer assistance to the disabled persons stranded and facing difficulties during the lockdown.

There were considerable number of calls seeking transportation and essential commodities too, officials informed. About 23 calls were for grocery items, which were organised by the district welfare officers (DWOs) either through district administration or through donors. Close to 20 calls were for transportation.

“We also received occasional distress calls. A girl staying in hostel called from Mehdipatnam, saying she was suffering from kidney ailment and needed transport to her home town, Mancherial. We enquired with her doctor and found that it was a genuine request. With help from the police department, we issued her a pass, organised transport and sent her to Mancherial,” an official shared.

A social media group has been created with all officials concerned to coordinate the efforts. The Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare department officers at the headquarters have been assigned five to six districts each to monitor.

From the helpline managed through an NGO supported by Tata Trusts, every time a ticket is raised, the information is passed on to the group and the DWO concerned. “We try to understand the requirements through the initial calls, and based on the data, define the processes for each type of need,” the official said.

Senior citizens call in

Requests are also being received from senior citizens at an already existing toll free number (14567). Since March 25, the helpline has received 175 calls, of which 30% were for medicines, and 26% for groceries while 15% callers requested for both medicines and groceries. Food delivery requests constituted 9% of the calls, while an equal amount of requests came for medical assistance.

A recent request from an 80-year-old patient on dialysis for transport on alternate days to reach the hospital was fulfilled.