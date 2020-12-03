Helpline for details on COVID testing centres

HYDERABAD

03 December 2020 00:02 IST

People in Telangana are familiar with complaints about lack of information over location of COVID-19 testing centres, time when tests are being conducted, and long queues to give samples.

Nine months after the pandemic, State Health department officials on Wednesday announced that one can dial 040-24651119 to find details about the nearest COVID-19 testing centre, timings, and location of mobile testing vans to request a van to be sent for tests at an office or small establishment. Earlier, the information was provided when one called ‘104’.

Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that they have been using mobile testing vans to examine people in old age homes, orphanages, and other places. Preparations have been made to test 65,000 samples a day, he said.

They have repeatedly stressed on tests which help in the early detection of coronavirus. Early treatment plays a key role in avoiding progression of the virus in the body. In this way, serious complications can be avoided.