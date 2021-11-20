Helping disabled animals live their best lives

Founded by a veterinarian, Krishna Limb has attended to 120 cases so far

An Ongole cow in Hyderabad with a genetic deformity is all set to receive a pair of new prosthetic limbs. And enabling such animals to live a life of dignity is Krishna Limb.

Founded in 2014 by Tapesh Mathur, a veterinarian with vast experience, Krishna Limb has, so far, attended to as many as 120 cases, including disabilities caused due to accidents, from 18 states.

Dr Mathur’s team was in the city to take measurements so that the cow can soon have a pair of prosthetic limbs. Measurements can be tricky and the animal has to be gently eased into mobility. “After the animal receives these limbs, it cannot stand on its own, instantly. The length of these limbs have to be increased gradually so that there is muscle movement,” Dr Mathur says, adding that these limbs are made in-house.

He explains that he came up with the idea to start Krishna Limb following his experiences as a veterinarian and observations made in a goshala in Rajasthan he happened to visit. “We deal with all kinds of animals — cows, dogs... Basically, these limbs let them live a life of dignity,” he says.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Krishna Limb team did not want work to stop. Therefore, they decided to ask animal owners to send video clips of the animal with disabilities so that they could assess the situation.

The Krishna Limb team points out that while they welcome all requests, it is the animal owner’s dedication which is crucial. They have to be eager to take care of the animal. “It is only if they are keen on taking care of the animal that we go ahead. The limb is basically made of a polypropylene sheet. Measurements are tricky and we have to be very careful about it. We have been getting a lot of calls from south India,” Shipra Mathur of Krishna Limb says.