Helping children wade through tough times

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has conducted around 18 grievance redressal camps in 12 States, has received nearly 4,500 complaints relating to violation of child rights and resolved more than 3,100 complaints on the spot during special sittings held in the last one-and-a-half months, said NCPCR member R.G. Anand.

The NCPCR’s nation-wide outreach initiative aims at covering all the 727 districts across the country in a phased manner with immediate focus on the 115 “aspirational districts” identified by the NITI Aayog, he added.

He was speaking to mediapersons before commencing the hearing at the NCPCR’s camp, the second one in Telangana and the 19th in the country, at ZP Conference Hall here.

Acting on specific complaints that around 1,500 children were engaged as child labourers in poultry farms in Ranga Reddy district, the NCPCR team recently conducted a field inquiry and issued directions to the authorities to take appropriate action in the matter, he said.

The outreach initiative is aimed at ensuring protection of child rights, effective implementation of child-centric laws meant for safety, security, dignity and welfare of children, he asserted, saying the apex child protection body would take cognizance of the issues of violation of child rights and probe such matters to provide relief to the aggrieved children.

He appreciated the district administration for striving to implement child-friendly practices to promote and protect children’s rights. As many as 1,644 petitions, including complaints on matters related to education, health, child labour, juvenile justice and other issues, were received from parents of aggrieved children, representatives of various NGOs and others from both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts at the day-long camp.

The bench chaired by Mr. Anand heard the grievances, resolved more than 1,400 complaints on the spot and issued directions to the departments concerned for expeditious redressal of the remaining complaints, sources said. Earlier, Mr. Anand along with Collector R.V. Karnan inaugurated stalls put up by the School Education, Women and Child Welfare and other government departments highlighting the child-centric welfare initiatives.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) highlighted the child protection Acts such as POCSO and Juvenile Justice Act through pamphlets and banners at the venue. Senior civil judge and DLSA Secretary Vinod Kumar and others were also present on the occasion.