Help sought for Hyderabadi stranded in Saudi Arabia

Published - October 18, 2024 11:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan wrote to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, calling for his intervention in the case of a Hyderabad resident who has been stranded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for two years.

Mr. Khan said that Syed Haji, a man with physically disability from Jahanuma, was allegedly cheated by unscrupulous travel agents. Mr. Haji was promised a trip to perform Umrah by the agents, who assured him safe return to India. However, during the pilgrimage, the agents reportedly forced him to work as a servant and later took him to Riyadh, where they left him to fend for himself.

Due to his physical condition and inability to work, Mr. Khan stated that Mr. Haji has been living on the streets of Riyadh, surviving on food provided by passersby.

The MBT leader requested immediate action to arrange for his safe return to Hyderabad, emphasising the humanitarian nature of the case and the need for swift intervention.

