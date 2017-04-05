Help farmers cope with acute water crisis, says TDP

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has demanded that the Government take immediate steps to rescue farmers of Mahabubnagar and other districts where standing crops were facing the threat of withering away due to acute shortage of water.

TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy wanted the Government to constitute committees comprising officials from revenue, irrigation and agriculture departments to undertake field visits and enumerate the losses so that the affected farmers could be compensated.

Mr. Revanth Reddy led a delegation of TDP-TS leaders to Veldanda mandal of Nagarkurnool on Wednesday and interacted with farmers.

The Kodangal MLA criticised the Government for not responding to the problems faced by farmers in spite of reports on significant drop in groundwater level. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not directed his Cabinet colleagues to stand by the farmers in the time of distress while senior officials were not deputed to the field for first hand report on the situation. “The Chief Minister appears to be busy in reviewing defections from other parties into the TRS,” he said.

The TDP-TS leader ridiculed IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao for holding meetings in Mahabubnagar district claiming credit for the completion of projects that were in fact initiated by the previous governments and a majority of works were completed. “The TRS should in fact take responsibility for the more than 3,000 suicides reported during the 33 months of its rule. Officials figures indicated that there were over 2,300 suicides, but the Government has paid compensation to only 42 families so far,” he said.

The ruling party had also hoodwinked farmers in the name of one time waiver of crop loans while it had in fact implemented loan waiver in instalments resulting in huge interest burden on farmers.