Heera group’s lawyer faces depositors’ ire

Mild tension prevailed near the Criminal Courts complex in Nampally on Wednesday after a group of around 15 persons allegedly tried to obstruct the vehicle of Vineet Dhanda, a lawyer representing Heera Group of Companies managing director Nowhera Shaik, who was arrested earlier this month.

The persons who sought to block the vehicle are said to be depositors and investors of the Heera Group.

Witnesses said that the incident took place around 11.30 am when Mr. Dhanda exited the court complex after seeking bail for Ms. Shaik.

Soon after, the investors and depositors allegedly tried to block Mr. Dhandha’s car and threw their footwear at the vehicle.

The lawyer was quickly whisked away by private security.

Case booked

Later, the investors and depositors approached the Nampally police, claiming that they had been pushed by the security personnel.

A case under sections 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was booked against the security personnel.

Counter action

“Women had come with the complaint. Now, we have received a counter-complaint from Mr, Dhanda. We are going to book a case based on his complaint as well,” said Nampally inspector A. Subash Chandra.