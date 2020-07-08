Heeding advice, farmers discard maize for this season

About four years ago there was lack of rains and groundwater levels fell down drastically. The then Irrigation Minister and now Finance Minister T. Harish Rao had appealed to the farmers not to grow paddy as it requires more water and due to its shortage the crop may wither. The officials had also made a sustained campaign that resulted in positive response from farmers, who discarded paddy for that particular season.

Similar is the response from the farming community again this time. As part of regulated farming, which has commenced from this season, the authorities campaigned in villages and asked the farmers not to grow maize this time. Farmers were also asked to go for fine variety of paddy, which will have good demand in the market. In all the three districts — Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak — unanimous resolutions were passed by the farmers to follow the suggestions made by officials.

Mr. Harish Rao held meetings with farmers and officials in this regard and urged them to educate farmers on the loss they would incur if maze is sown and how the crop will get damaged once there are heavy rains. Agriculture extension officers visited almost every village and interacted with farmers. They explained the advantage of regulated farming and how it is aimed at growing crops that would be in demand in the market. This has shown its impact on farmers who have been thinking on the lines suggested by the government.

Maize crop used to be grown in 1.7 lakh acres in Siddipet district followed by about 30,000 acres each in Medak and Sangareddy districts. Now the officials claim that it will get reduced as majority of farmers opted for crop diversion. However, the official figures are yet to emerge as sowing season is continuing still. In Siddipet district the sowing of maize was limited to less than 4,000 acres so far followed by less than 1,000 acres in Medak district.

“We are yet to get the exact figures of maize cultivation. The farmers are clearly understanding the disadvantage of growing maize and crop diversion has been taking place,” District Agriculture Officer B. Narasimha Rao told The Hindu.