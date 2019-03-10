Heavy vehicles playing havoc on roads

The accident on Chapel Road in Abids on March 1, which resulted in the death of a seven-year-old girl, Dia Jain, after she came under the wheels of an ‘illegally’ plying water tanker has shaken the traffic police to convene a meeting to curb the movement of such vehicles. Some are more than 15 years old and need to be off the city roads. But the saga of lives getting snuffed out by the killer vehicles — which ply freely flouting no entry hours — is continuing in the State capital.

On March 9, a five-year-old boy riding pillion on his cousin’s bicycle was crushed to death by a sand-laden truck, plying illegally on the narrow stretch in Moti Mahal area of Golconda. The victim, Mohammed Irfan, an LKG student of a private school was playing with his cousin Nawaz when the accident occurred.

The truck with registration number AP12 U 5119 and in the name of Shankar Rathod of Attapur also violated the ‘No entry’ rule, as there is a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles in the city from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Breaking time rule

The truck driver, whose identity Golconda police refused to reveal, was beaten up by the people who had gathered near the spot, following the accident. Further, they alleged that the traffic police was allowing heavy vehicles on narrows roads, which is the major cause of accidents in the area.

“The sand-laden truck, which was proceeding towards a construction site in Golconda was plying illegally in the daytime which was against the rules,” the investigators said.

Police said the vehicle was more than 15 years old and had no permission to move in Greater Hyderabad limits. Nearly seven hours later, a 50-year-old housewife was knocked down by an empty truck near Aramghar crossroads in Rajendra Nagar police station area.

Laxmamma was hit by the truck while she was crossing the road. When asked if the truck driver violated the no entry rule, a senior official said that in Cyberabad commissionerate commercial vehicles are allowed to ply between 11.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. “The accident took place around 3.50 p.m., which indicates the driver did not violate the rule,” the officer said.

Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said on March 5 water tankers, or any other commercial vehicles which are more than 15 years old should not ply on city roads. Also, heavy vehicles are not allowed to move during the restricted hours.