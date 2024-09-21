ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains with lightning pound Hyderabad on Saturday evening

Published - September 21, 2024 11:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Motorists making their way through a waterlogged street in Hyderabad on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms pounded the city on Saturday evening. The short, but heavy, spell of rain led to waterlogging in Adikmet, Chilkalguda, Begumpet, Raniganj, Irrum Manzil, Khairatabad, NMDC, Lakdikapul, Tolichowki, Malakpet and Gudimalkapur among other areas, causing traffic snarls.

Traffic jam caused by the heavy rain in Hyderabad on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

While police personnel tried to ease traffic in the waterlogged areas, disaster response force teams from Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) worked to clear stagnant water across the city.

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) showed that, as of 7 p.m., the highest recorded rainfall was 29 mm, but the rains intensified by 8 p.m., with Khairatabad receiving the highest rainfall of 79 mm, followed by 73.8 mm in Langar Houz, 71.5 mm in Mehdipatnam, 65.8 mm in Karwan. Begumpet, Goshamahal, Cherlapally, Banjara Hills and Rajendranagar also received copious rains.

Commuters caught in the rain in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation took to ‘X’ and said: “Due to the ongoing thunderstorms across the city, we urge all citizens to prioritise safety by staying indoors and minimising unnecessary travel. The combination of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential lightning poses serious risks during this period. Following recent Ganesh immersion activities, waterlogging may occur in some areas despite our extensive desilting efforts over the last three days. Our teams are on standby and ready to address any challenges swiftly.”

