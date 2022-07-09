Heavy rains pound north Telangana

Three mandals in Nirmal district clock about 180 mm each

Three mandals in Nirmal district clock about 180 mm each

Heavy rains pounded many parts of north Telangana resulting in flood-like situation in Nirmal and its adjoining districts with some areas recording a staggering rainfall up to 200 mm on Saturday.

In Nirmal district, Mudhole, Basar, Tanur and Bhainsa mandals clocked an extremely high rainfall of 180 mm to 200 mm in a short span till Saturday evening, sources said.

Sources said that around six persons were stranded at a private function hall in Bhainsa town for some time after a swollen stream encircled the function hall building on Saturday afternoon. All of them were brought out safely later in the day.

Vehicular movement on the Bhainsa-Basar main road was disrupted at three stretches due to overflowing streams on Friday morning. However, the traffic movement was restored some time later.

Incessant rains in Nanded and other border districts of Maharashtra resulted in heavy inflows into the Gaddenavagu and other projects in Nirmal district. As many as four flood gates of the project were lifted to let out excess water downstream.

The Swarna project in Sarangapur mandal was almost filled to the brim following copious inflows from upstream areas.

Excess water of 64,000 cusecs was discharged from the Kadem project into the Godavari downstream after the water level in the reservoir inched close to the full reservoir level of 700 ft, sources said.

Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui visited the rain-affected areas in Bhainsa mandal and reviewed the arrangements to deal with any emergency situation.

In Peddapalli district, the Sripada Yellampally project received copious inflows from the Kadem project, prompting the project officials to lift 10 gates and release 30,570 cusecs into the Godavari.

The Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district received copious inflows from Parvathi and Saraswathi barrages upstream owing to continuous rain all along the catchment areas of the Godavari and Pranahitha rivers.

About 4,27,930 cusecs of excess water was released from the Mediagadda barrage by lifting as many as 57 gates on Saturday evening.

With the forecast of heavy rains for the next two days in most parts of the State, the authorities kept the official machinery on high alert to tackle any exigency.

Flood control rooms were set up in the Collectorates in Rajanna-Sircilla, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and various other districts to handle any emergency situation.