Heavy rains pound Hyderabad

Caught in the rain: With Hyderabad receiving constant showers, there is a high demand for corn.

Hyderabad

14 July 2021 10:13 IST

A few lakes brim, more rains predicted

Heavy rains continued to batter the city on Tuesday, though the intensity and duration have come down compared to Monday night when it poured five centimetres maximum at a few locations.

Drizzle and misty weather continued since morning, only to intensify into heavy downpour towards post noon hours.

City residents had reasons to be reminded of floods from October last year, as quite a few lakes filled to the brim and threatened to overflow.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the readings from the automatic weather stations installed across the city at 5 p.m., the maximum rainfall since 8.30 a.m. hovered at two centimetres at Musheerabad, Bandlaguda, Seetaphalmandi, Monda Market, Srinagar Colony, Asifnagar, Banjara Hills, Sardar Mahal, Saroornagar, Mehdipatnam and other localities.

Tarnaka, Patigadda, Begumpet, Ramanthapur, Karwan, Goshamahal, Ramachandrapuram, and Habsiguda too experienced heavy rainfall.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi toured the Ayyappa Colony and Mahalakshmi VAMBAY Colony in Nagole where residents are facing several hardships due to continuous rains. She assured them measures to ensure speedy completion of the box drain works which are in progress.

She conducted an emergency review of the situation through a tele conference with legislators from the city, and passed necessary instructions to the corporation staff based on the suggestions from the MLAs.

Department of Meteorology has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for the coming two days at isolated places across the State. Generally cloudy sky with light rain has been forecasted for the city.