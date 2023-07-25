Heavy rains leave Warangal’s low-lying areas inundated

July 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - WARANGAL

Heavy rains pounded parts of the old undivided Warangal district since Monday night, inundating several stretches of main roads and low-lying areas.

Heavy overnight rain left several colonies in Warangal, the second largest city of Telangana, inundated, prompting the authorities to shift many residents of NTR colony, Sainagar colony and Santoshimatha Colony to safer areas in inflatable rubber boats on Tuesday.

The local police along with the personnel of the Disaster Response Force helped the residents of the waterlogged houses reach the high ground.

Warangal Police Commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected several rain-hit areas in the city and reviewed the situation.

Vehicular movement between Warangal and Khammam on the National Highway 563 was disputed for several hours on Tuesday morning after a swollen stream flooded a culvert at Panthani in Wardhannapet mandal, sources said.

According to reports, overflowing streams affected road traffic between Guduru and Kesamudram and disrupted road link to various other villages in Mahabubabad district.

The 24 hours ending Tuesday morning saw a heavy rainfall of 218.4 mm in Warangal district’s Sangem mandal.

Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao along with Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar visited Garibhnagar, Madhuranagar, Shanthinagar and other rain-affected areas in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits on Tuesday evening.

In view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in as many as eight districts of the State, including Warangal, in the next 24 hours, the authorities have deployed joint teams comprising the personnel of the Disaster Response Force and set up temporary relief camps to tackle any exigency in GWMC limits.

