Heavy rains lash northern Hyderabad late Tuesday night

Heavy rains hit parts of Hyderabad late Tuesday (September 3, 2024) night, primarily affecting the city’s northern and eastern areas, including Alwal, Nacharam, Mallapur, Quthbullapur, Balanagar, and Patancheru. Residents reported intense downpours accompanied by lightning and thunder. The heavy rainfall led to flooding in areas like Miyapur, Alwal and a few other locations prompting officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to begin clearing water stagnation points.

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) revealed a significant spike in rainfall late Tuesday night across various GHMC areas. By 11 p.m., 11 mm of rainfall had been recorded, but this quickly escalated, with Jeedimetla receiving the highest at 43.3 mm. This was closely followed by Kapra at 42.8 mm, Kushaiguda at 40.8 mm, Gajularamaram at 39 mm, Malkajgiri at 37.3 mm, Mettuguda at 36 mm, Alwal at 35 mm, West Marredpally at 33.5 mm, and Quthbullapur at 32.5 mm.

At midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and surrounding regions, cautioning residents to remain alert for the next three hours.

