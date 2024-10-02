GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging, traffic disruptions reported

Published - October 02, 2024 01:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Motorists making their way through a waterlogged stretch in Hyderabad.

Motorists making their way through a waterlogged stretch in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A spell of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds hit several areas of Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police reported slow-moving traffic in multiple locations due to the downpour, including the stretch from Apollo Hospital to Road Number 45, Jubilee Hills, BRS Bhavan to Basavatarakam Hospital in Banjara Hills, Taj Krishna to Masab Tank, and Khairatabad to VV Statue. The IT corridor, comprising Gachibowli, Raidurg, and Madhapur, also experienced traffic disruptions, according to the Cyberabad Traffic Police.

Water stagnation was reported in Chikoti Gardens in Begumpet, Tolichowki, Moosapet, KPHB, and Karbala Maidan, among others. Teams from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) under the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) were deployed to clear the waterlogged areas.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m., the highest rainfall recorded in the city was 40 mm in Begumpet, followed by 37.8 mm in Karvan, 37.3 mm in Gajularamaram, 36.8 mm in Kukatpally, and 30.5 mm in Shaikpet. Other notable measurements included 29 mm in Hydernagar, 27.5 mm in Jubilee Hills, 25.8 mm in Moosapet, and 25 mm in Khairatabad.

