ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad on Sunday, IMD issues yellow alert for Monday

Published - August 18, 2024 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad experienced heavy rains in certain areas during the day on Sunday, while other parts of the city remained dry. The rain subsided by evening, allowing residents to enjoy the remainder of the long weekend at various city spots.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m., Rajender Nagar received 5.5 cm of rainfall, followed by 3.6 cm in Falaknuma, 3.5 cm in Doodbowli, 3.4 cm near Zoo Park, 3.3 cm in Charminar, 2.4 cm in Karwan and 1.7 cm in Shivarampally.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and other districts for Monday. The IMD warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, expected to occur in isolated areas across several districts, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, and Narayanpet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US