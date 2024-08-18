GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad on Sunday, IMD issues yellow alert for Monday

Published - August 18, 2024 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad experienced heavy rains in certain areas during the day on Sunday, while other parts of the city remained dry. The rain subsided by evening, allowing residents to enjoy the remainder of the long weekend at various city spots.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m., Rajender Nagar received 5.5 cm of rainfall, followed by 3.6 cm in Falaknuma, 3.5 cm in Doodbowli, 3.4 cm near Zoo Park, 3.3 cm in Charminar, 2.4 cm in Karwan and 1.7 cm in Shivarampally.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and other districts for Monday. The IMD warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, expected to occur in isolated areas across several districts, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, and Narayanpet.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / weather / weather news / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.