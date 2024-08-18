Heavy rains lash Hyderabad on Sunday, IMD issues yellow alert for Monday

Hyderabad experienced heavy rains in certain areas during the day on Sunday, while other parts of the city remained dry. The rain subsided by evening, allowing residents to enjoy the remainder of the long weekend at various city spots.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m., Rajender Nagar received 5.5 cm of rainfall, followed by 3.6 cm in Falaknuma, 3.5 cm in Doodbowli, 3.4 cm near Zoo Park, 3.3 cm in Charminar, 2.4 cm in Karwan and 1.7 cm in Shivarampally.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and other districts for Monday. The IMD warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, expected to occur in isolated areas across several districts, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, and Narayanpet.