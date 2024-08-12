Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, bring respite from heat

After two days of intense heat, residents of Hyderabad finally received some relief as heavy rains swept across various parts of the city early Monday I(August 12, 2024) morning.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 8 a.m., Osmania University recorded 8.9 cm of rainfall, closely followed by 8.7 cm in Musheerabad, 8 cm in Adikmet, 6.4 cm in Bholakpur Community Hall, 5 cm in Falaknuma, 4.7 cm in both Kapra and Langar Houz, 4.5 cm in Jumerat Bazar, and 4.2 cm each in Kanchanbagh, Bansilalpet, and Shaikpet.

Residents in many areas woke up to a Monday where stretches of roads were wet or waterlogged. Meanwhile, the Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation took to X to alert citizens of the possibility of more rain throughout the day and urged them to exercise caution.

