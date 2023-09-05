Heavy rains fill major reservoirs in Godavari basin to brim

September 05, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

All the major dams/reserviors on the Godavari river and its tributaries have been brimming with water almost near their full capacity following heavy rains in the catchment areas for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

All the 85 crest gates of the Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage on the Godavari in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district were kept open in free flow condition as the inflow and outflow was recorded at 2.30 lakh cusecs at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

With the Saraswathi barrage receiving significant inflows from its upper reaches, as many 49 of the total 66 gates of the barrage were lifted discharging 2.07 lakh cusecs downstream, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inflows into Parvathi barrage increased to little over 3.10 lakh cusecs on Tuesday evening. As many as 54 of the total 74 crest gates were kept open to discharge surplus waters.

The incessant rains in the upper reaches of the Godavari river pushed up the water level in the SRSP, Kaddam Narayan Reddy and Sripada Yellampally projects necessitating opening of the gates to release excess waters downstream.

As many as six flood gates of the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar were lifted on Tuesday afternoon to let out surplus waters.

According to sources, overburden removal and coal production was partially affected in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s opencast projects in Ramagundam and Bellampalli areas on Tuesday due to moderate to heavy rains in the coal belt region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.