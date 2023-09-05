HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rains fill major reservoirs in Godavari basin to brim

Coal mining was partially affected in Ramagundam and Bellampalli areas due to the rains

September 05, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

All the major dams/reserviors on the Godavari river and its tributaries have been brimming with water almost near their full capacity following heavy rains in the catchment areas for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

All the 85 crest gates of the Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage on the Godavari in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district were kept open in free flow condition as the inflow and outflow was recorded at 2.30 lakh cusecs at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

With the Saraswathi barrage receiving significant inflows from its upper reaches, as many 49 of the total 66 gates of the barrage were lifted discharging 2.07 lakh cusecs downstream, sources said.

Inflows into Parvathi barrage increased to little over 3.10 lakh cusecs on Tuesday evening. As many as 54 of the total 74 crest gates were kept open to discharge surplus waters.

The incessant rains in the upper reaches of the Godavari river pushed up the water level in the SRSP, Kaddam Narayan Reddy and Sripada Yellampally projects necessitating opening of the gates to release excess waters downstream.

As many as six flood gates of the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar were lifted on Tuesday afternoon to let out surplus waters.

According to sources, overburden removal and coal production was partially affected in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s opencast projects in Ramagundam and Bellampalli areas on Tuesday due to moderate to heavy rains in the coal belt region.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.