Heavy rains cause waterlogging and traffic chaos in Hyderabad

Heavy rains swept through parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, leading to waterlogging and disrupting commuters’ plans. Despite the rain stopping towards the night, the heavy traffic chaos continued for several hours.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, by 7 p.m., Begum Bazaar recorded 85 mm of rainfall, followed by 81.3 mm in Chandrayangutta, 79.8 mm in Malakpet, 75.8 mm in Moosapet, 74 mm in Yousufguda, 72.5 mm in Jumerat Bazaar, 70.5 mm in Barkas, 60.5 mm in Goshamahal, 59 mm in Karwan, 46.3 mm in Madhapur, and 57.5 in Mehdipatnam.

The downpour also caused significant traffic jams in Hyderabad’s IT hub. The sudden heavy rains, accompanied by winds and thunderstorms, caught commuters off guard, resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion during rush hour in Madhapur and Hitech City. The road leading towards Kothaguda from Shilparamam witnessed heavy waterlogging creating a narrow route for commuters to pass through. Several commuters were also seen taking shelter below the metro stations.

The familiar sight of long stretches of red taillights due to heavy traffic in the IT corridor was repeated once again on Wednesday evening during the rain. Traffic movement was very slow at IKEA junction, Raheja IT Park, Inorbit Mall towards Madhapur. The traffic was slow from Nanakramguda to Gachibowli junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Hyderabad Traffic Police sent out an alert asking commuters to avoid areas near Traffic Control Room, Old Saifabad PS, Punjagutta, Maitrivanam, VV Statue, Image Hospital and Ranigunj junctions.

Cyberabad Police advised commuters through the social media platform X to plan their travels accordingly. Meanwhile, the teams of Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were seen clearing water stagnation at various locations across the city. At RN Colony in Santosh Nagar, a giant tree fell on a low tension wire due to which two electricity poles also fell down.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Wednesday inspected water stagnation points and instructed officials to implement strict measures to prevent flooding in Somajiguda and Khairatabad areas. During the inspection, they examined areas around the Mercure hotel and Taj Krishna. The Commissioner directed the officials to submit proposals for constructing embankments to redirect floodwater from Irrum Manzil metro station.