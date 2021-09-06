Heavy rains better prospects of Singur, Nizamsagar dams getting surplus

The storage of Singur was 25.82 tmc ft against its capacity of 29.91 tmc ft. file photo

HYDERABAD

06 September 2021 00:29 IST

Singur was getting a flood of 23,650 cusecs and Nizamsagar 17,990 cusecs till Sunday evening

Heavy rains in the local catchment areas as well as upstream areas in Karnataka and Maharashtra for the last couple of days have improved the prospects of Singur and Nizamsagar projects, which are yet to surplus this season, both based on Manjira river getting surplus over the next couple of days.

As on Sunday evening (6 p.m.), Singur was getting a flood of 23,650 cusecs and Nizamsagar 17,990 cusecs bringing down their flood cushion to about 4 tmc ft and 5 tmc ft, respectively. Storage of Singur was 25.82 tmc ft against its capacity of 29.91 tmc ft and that of Nizamsagar was 12.93 tmc ft against its capacity of 17.8 tmc ft.

According to superintending engineer of Sriramsagar project G. Srinivas, the spillway discharge of flood from the project was increased to about 1 lakh cusecs from 24 crest gates around 8.10 p.m. with the forecast of heavy flood reaching the reservoir from the upstream Maharashtra. Discharge of 37,440 cusecs from the spillway was on continuously from 9.10 p.m. on Saturday till it was increased to 1 lakh cusecs at 8.10 p.m. on Sunday.

“The inflow started receding from noon today (Sunday) but the discharge was kept intact to increase the flood cushion as there was forecast of getting huge flood of over 1 lakh cusecs from night. The inflow was 24,510 cusecs till 7 p.m. but increased to 44,510 cusecs from 8 p.m.,” a project engineer monitoring the flood explained.

Mid Manair (10,670 cusecs), Lower Manair (58,470) and Yellampally (86,455) were also getting heavy flood as on Sunday evening, although there was some respite in rain during the half met day, calculated from 8.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m., till 8.30 p.m. According to officials, a maximum of 68 mm rain was recorded at Chintakunta in Karimnagar district followed by 65 mm at Karimnagar and 59 mm at Mamillagudem (Suryapet). No other place recorded 50 mm rain till 8 p.m.

On Saturday (till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday), the highest rain recorded was 80.9 mm at Gollapalle in Jagityal district with a few places in Adilabad, Kumram-Bheem, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Nirmal districts getting rain in the 64.5 mm to 80.8 mm range and other areas in the lesser range.

There was respite to the citizens of Hyderabad as a maximum of 12 mm or lesser rain was recorded till 8 p.m. on Sunday.