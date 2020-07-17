Heavy rainfall forecast for State

With the Southwest monsoon active, Telangana is in for heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in several places in the next few days, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

Very heavy rain had occurred at isolated places in Kamareddy, Rangareddy, B. Kothagudem, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Mancherial, Jangaon and Medak. Twin cities which received heavy rainfall on Monday had scant rainfall in most places with one or two spells of rain and thundershowers forecast for Friday.

Temperatures are likely to hover around 29 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius while the temperatures on Thursday were 29.6 degree C and 21.7 degree C, respectively.

Humidity has been high at 88%. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in the following places: Jukkal ( Kamareddy) 18 cm, Jogipet (Sangareddy) 15 cm, Mulakalapalle (B. Kothagudem) 11 cm, Kondapak (Siddipet) 11 cm, Bhiknur ( Kamareddy) 10 cm, Doma (Vikarabad) 9 cm, Yellareddy (Kamareddy) 9 cm, Tekulapalle (B. Kothagudem) 9 cm, Palawancha (B. Kothagudem) 9 cm, Tandur (Vikarabad) 9 cm and so on. A few areas in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts too received rainfall of up to 5 cm.