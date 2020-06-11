Hyderabad

Heavy rain likely in city

The Southwest monsoon finally set in over Telangana on Thursday morning with heavy rain reported in most parts even though there was not much rain in the twin cities. The forecast for Friday is generally cloudy sky with rain or heavy rain for the twin cities and most parts of the State.

Mahabubabad received the highest 14 cm, Hanamkonda received 12 cm, Yadagirigutta 11 cm, Warangal 11 cm, Khammam 9 cm. Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees C, a steep seven degrees falland minimum of 23 degrees C.

