Heavy rain lashes parts of Telangana; more spells in store over next 48 hours

April 25, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Heavy rain lashed parts of Telangana on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for the day in certain isolated parts of the state.

Hyderabad received sudden and heavy spells of rain on Tuesday evening, bringing vehicular movement to a halt at many places. As a result, traffic was thrown out of gear at many busy junctions. While the rain came as a welcome relief for many, it was a bolt from the blue for those stuck outdoors.

In view of the stormy and rainy weather, the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) requested citizens to stay indoors and issued a helpline for DRF assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Dulmitta in Siddipet district recorded the highest rainfall at 79.8 mm until 8 p.m. followed by Sangareddy (69.5 mm), Adilabad (59.8 mm) and Rangareddy (56.8 mm).

In the GHMC area, Quthbullapur recorded 53.3 mm rainfall followed by Kukatpally (46.8mm), Kapra (24 mm) and Uppal (17.3 mm).

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Wednesday and Thursday too, stating lightning, hailstorm, gusty winds and heavy rainfall are very likely to occur in isolated parts of Telangana. The districts include Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sicrilla, Karimnagar, Pedapalli, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

As for Hyderabad, for the next 48 hours, there will be generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 22 degrees C, respectively.