Heavy rain lashes most parts of Hyderabad on Monday afternoon

Rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed most parts of Hyderabad on Monday afternoon, hours after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain or thundershowers. Residents of Kondapur, Hitec City, Gudimalkapur, Attapur, Hyderguda, Banjara Hills and other areas reported heavy rain and shared videos of the downpour on social media.

Dark clouds quickly turned into heavy rains in Hyderabad’s IT hub on Monday afternoon resulting in water logging on roads, forcing two wheeler riders and pedestrians to take shelter. | Video Credit: N RAVI KUMAR

The IMD had issued a yellow alert and forecast: “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad and other districts.” Moinabad recorded 19 mm of rain while Rajendranagar logged 3.8 mm of rain, according to the Telangana Development Planning Society’s automatic weather station monitor at 3 p.m..

However, most of the rain was concentrated in the western part of Hyderabad with central and eastern part remain dry, till the filing of this report.

Rains lashed most parts of Hyderabad, including the west part of the city, on Monday afternoon. | Video Credit: N. RAVI KUMAR

