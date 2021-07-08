Heavy rain lashes city

Light to moderate rain forecast for Telangana

Light to moderate as well as heavy rains have been forecast for the State for the next few days with a ‘North-South’ trough running from North Odisha to Telangana at 1.5 km and across interior Odisha although the south west monsoon has been weak, according to a India Meteorological Department forecast on Wednesday.

Chief amounts of rainfall have been at Asifabad (Kumaram Bheem) 4 cm, Jajireddigudem (Suryapet) 4 cm, Sirpuru (Kumaram Bheem) 4 cm, Gandeed (Mahabubnagar) 3 cm, Parvathagiri (Warangal-Rural) 3 cm, and Khanpur (Nirmal) 3 cm.

The twin cities are also likely to have showers either towards dusk or night with temperatures likely to remain around 35 degree C during the day and 25 degree C during the nights.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) stated in its bulletin that Yacharam in Sangareddy had received 9.3 cm, moderate rainfall of 1.5-6.4 cm was received in two places of Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Highest maximum temperature of 38.7 degree C was recorded at Wyra (Khammam) and lowest minimum temperature of 20.4 degree C was recorded at Asifnagar. Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are expected at many places with heavy rain at isolated places for the next two days.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 35-37 degree C, while the minimum temperatures in the range of 24-26 degree C. Within GHMC, the highest rainfall of 3.3 cm was recorded at Asifnagar, highest maximum temperature of 36.7 degree C recorded at Narayanaguda and lowest minimum temperature of 20.4 degree C recorded at Asifnagar.