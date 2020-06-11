Heavy rain lashes Bhadradri-Kothagudem dist.

The heavy inflows into Munneru river following heavy rain in the catchment area of the river in Khammam on Thursday.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

11 June 2020 23:02 IST

Dist. administration puts official machinery on alert

Moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of the Kothagudem coal belt region and rest of the district for the second consecutive day on Thursday raising hopes of timely onset of monsoon this year.

During the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, Kothagudem mandal recorded a rainfall of 58.2 mm followed by Gundala 47.2 mm, Yellandu 45.2 mm, Chandrugonda 41.2 mm and Palvancha 39.8 mm.

The district has received an average rainfall of 23.9 mm during the 24-hour period.

Advertising

Advertising

A 32-year-old person suffered cardiac arrest and died minutes after reportedly hearing the deafening sound of lightning strike on a coconut tree in the immediate vicinity of his house at Rama Talkies area in Kothagudem on Wednesday night, sources said. In view of the forecast of heavy rains in the next 24 hours, the district administration has activated its official machinery to deal with any exigency.

A control room has been set up at the Collectorate to receive phone calls on rain-related incidents over phone number: 08744 241950.

Collector M V Reddy held a meeting with the heads of various government departments in Kothagudem on Thursday to chalk out a monsoon preparedness plan.

He asked the officials concerned to set up control rooms in all the four municipalities, DM&HO office, and other offices of public utility and essential services to ensure prompt response during emergency situations, if any, in the upcoming monsoon season.

Meanwhile, heavy rains pounded the catchment areas of Munneru river in Khammam district resulting in fresh inflows into the river.