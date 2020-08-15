Heavy rain forecast

HYDERABAD

15 August 2020 23:11 IST

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur over isolated places in the State on August16, according to a forecast by met office on Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, said thunderstorm accompanied by lightning was very likely to occur over isolated places on August 16.

Meanwhile, Bejjur and Yelkapalle in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district received 97 mm and 84 mm of rainfall respectively between 8.30 am and 4 pm on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Several other places in the State received moderate rainfall, the met data showed.

The twin cities continued to be lashed by rain through the day.