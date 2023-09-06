Heavy rain forecast for Telangana: Collectors asked to stay alert

September 06, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed district collectors to remain vigilant in view of the heavy rain forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department for the next three days.

With heavy rains lashing the State for the past three days and more showers likely in the coming days, the collectors should take steps in coordination with all departments to ensure that there is no scope for loss of life or property. The Chief Secretary held a teleconference with the collectors in this regard.

She said since the tanks and other water bodies in the districts were already full, protective measures should be initiated to avoid breaches in them. Necessary security arrangements should be made near causeways, culverts and bridges where water flow is more. Revenue and Panchayat Raj officials in particular should hold review meetings from time to time to assess the situation and take steps to prevent loss at the mandal level while control rooms should be set up in all affected districts to periodically monitor the situation.

Steps should be taken to deploy police and fire department personnel in flood and rain-hit areas while efforts should be made to shift the affected people to relief camps. Arrangements should be made for supply of food and water to the families and medical camps should be set up wherever necessary. In the twin cities, precautionary measures should be initiated in low-lying areas to prevent flooding, she directed.