Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Monday, causing significant traffic disruptions and waterlogging in various areas. Commuters spent hours in traffic as they struggled to navigate their way home from the office on the first day of the week.

Several roads were severely inundated, leading to heavy traffic congestion. The affected areas included Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Mythrivanam, SR Nagar, and Begumpet. Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police personnel worked to clear the congestion, while personnel from the Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) addressed water stagnation issues.

Residents shared videos on X from their localities, highlighting the severe conditions. One video showed knee-deep water near Rumaan Hotel in Tolichowki, even as the rain eased. A similar situation was observed in Krishna Nagar of Yousfuguda where residents reported that a few two-wheelers were also washed away due to the heavy water flow.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m., the highest recorded rainfall was 53.8 mm in Jubilee Hills, followed by 53.3 mm in Yousufguda, 52 mm in Gachibowli, 48.5 mm in Film Nagar, 45.3 mm in Shaikpet, 43.8 mm in Balanagar, 40 mm in West Marredpally, 40 mm in Quthbullapur, and 35.3 mm in Karvan.

Yellow alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert at isolated places in 20 districts in the State for Tuesday, which means there could be thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur.

The 20 districts are Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon,Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajigiri.

For Hyderabad, IMD forecast that there could be generally cloudy sky; light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds up to 30- 40 kmph, at times intense spells, is very likely to occur.