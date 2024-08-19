GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain forces commuters to spend hours on roads in Hyderabad

Several roads were severely inundated causing traffic disruptions; The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert at isolated places in 20 districts in the State for Tuesday

Updated - August 19, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters crossing the road through a heavy rain that lashed in Hyderabad on Monday.

Commuters crossing the road through a heavy rain that lashed in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Monday, causing significant traffic disruptions and waterlogging in various areas. Commuters spent hours in traffic as they struggled to navigate their way home from the office on the first day of the week.

Several roads were severely inundated, leading to heavy traffic congestion. The affected areas included Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Mythrivanam, SR Nagar, and Begumpet. Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police personnel worked to clear the congestion, while personnel from the Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) addressed water stagnation issues.

Residents shared videos on X from their localities, highlighting the severe conditions. One video showed knee-deep water near Rumaan Hotel in Tolichowki, even as the rain eased. A similar situation was observed in Krishna Nagar of Yousfuguda where residents reported that a few two-wheelers were also washed away due to the heavy water flow.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m., the highest recorded rainfall was 53.8 mm in Jubilee Hills, followed by 53.3 mm in Yousufguda, 52 mm in Gachibowli, 48.5 mm in Film Nagar, 45.3 mm in Shaikpet, 43.8 mm in Balanagar, 40 mm in West Marredpally, 40 mm in Quthbullapur, and 35.3 mm in Karvan.

Yellow alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert at isolated places in 20 districts in the State for Tuesday, which means there could be thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur.

The 20 districts are Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon,Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajigiri.

For Hyderabad, IMD forecast that there could be generally cloudy sky; light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds up to 30- 40 kmph, at times intense spells, is very likely to occur.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.