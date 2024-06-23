Heavy rain causes waterlogging and slow traffic in several parts of Hyderabad

After enduring intense heat over the past few days, parts of Hyderabad experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday evening. Several areas in the city were faced with waterlogging leading to slow traffic movement.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 6 p.m., the highest recorded rainfall was 70.3 mm in Dabeerpura, followed by 69.3 mm in Karvan, 68.5 mm in Jumerat Bazar, 62.5 mm in Begum Bazar, 57.8 mm in Nampally, 56.8 mm in Bahadurpura, 51.5 mm in Asif Nagar, 49.5 mm in Hayathnagar, and 45.5 mm in Nehru Nagar.

Heavy rains led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing slow traffic movement. Waterlogging at Malakpet railway bridge created difficulties for cars and made it impossible for two-wheelers to pass through. Traffic police were seen diverting vehicles to alternative routes. At Aramghar near pillar number 190, commuters struggled as rainwater was seen pouring down the pillars of the PVNR Expressway. Many people who had taken shelter beneath the steel bridge at RTC X Roads faced difficulties leaving when the rain stopped, as waterlogged roads made it challenging to reach their vehicles.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police were actively managing traffic in areas with slow movement, including Osmanganj, Moosarambagh bridge, NFCL junction, Mahaveer hospital, Jambagh, Chatrinaka and other locations. Additionally, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were seen clearing water stagnation in various parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and GHMC alerted citizens on social media about more upcoming rains in the city. According to a release issued by IMD, parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, will see more rains for the next two days. On Monday, thunderstorm accompanied with rain along with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba districts.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbour, for the next 48 hours, there will be generally cloudy skies. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33° Celsius and 24° Celsius respectively.

