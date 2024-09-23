Heavy rain causes water-logging, traffic snarls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad experienced brief yet intense spells of rain on Monday evening, causing water-logging and disrupting traffic in several parts of the city.

The downpour added to the already congested Monday evening rush, with key junctions witnessing a significant slowdown in movement. Vehicles crawled along Panjagutta X Road towards Begumpet flyover, while traffic also moved sluggishly from Rasoolpura to Paradise flyover. Similar delays were seen from BRS Bhavan to Basavatarakam hospital in Banjara Hills. Hyderabad Traffic Police personnel were present at important junctions, working to manage and ease the flow of traffic.

Waterlogging was reported at multiple locations, including Chaitanyapuri, Nizampet, JBS Metro Station, Ameerpet, and Secunderabad. Teams from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) under the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) were clearing the affected areas.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), by 7 p.m., Saroornagar had received the highest rainfall at 40.3 mm, followed by Lingojiguda with 36.5 mm, LB Nagar with 33 mm, Nagole with 32.3 mm, Hayathnagar with 32 mm, Safilguda with 30.5 mm, Malakpet with 30 mm, Chandrayangutta with 27.3 mm, and both Dabeerpura and Mettuguda recording 26.8 mm.

