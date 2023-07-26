Heavy rain affects traffic flow on vital road link between Telangana and Chhattisgarh

July 26, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - WARANGAL/KHAMMAM

Vehicular movement was disrupted on the busy stretch of the National Highway 163 at Katakshapur village in Atmakur mandal of Warangal district this morning after a swollen stream flowed over the low-level bridge on the crucial road link between Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Police stood guard on either side of the low-level bridge to monitor the water level in the overflowing stream and regulate the traffic flow on the low-level bridge as a precautionary measure, sources said.

In Khammam, the heavy water flow in Munneru river prompted the authorities to set up temporary relief camps for people living in the low-lying areas of the town.

The Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district swelled to 39.5 feet just below the first flood warning level of 43 feet this morning owing to heavy inflows from the reservoirs across the Godavari and its tributaries in the upstream.

