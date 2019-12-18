Heavy penalties mooted for damage to GHMC property

The GHMC is sending proposals to the State government for required amendments to GHMC Act so that exemplary penalties can be levied on vehicle riders who violate traffic rules, and cause damage to GHMC property.

The measure is intended to reduce road accidents, and damage to the GHMC property and signalling infrastructure, said GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar during a review on traffic signalling systems on Wednesday. In the recent accidents, property damage was estimated at ₹1.1 crore.

Heavy penalties and confiscation of vehicles were also being mulled, against persons consuming liquor on roads, public places and parks.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar said efforts were being made to synchronise the traffic signalling on Metro Rail route, and on the North-South corridor from Jubilee Bus Station up to Falaknuma via MG Bus Station.

In addition to the existing 221 traffic junctions, a total of 155 new junctions were being planned in the purview of all three commissionerates. Pelican signals would be installed at 98 locations, the Commissioner said, issuing necessary instructions to officials to avoid legal issues.

Noting that 58 out of the 221 signals were not functioning, he said the agency would be given time up to the month-end for their revival. The new signalling system should be installed within three months of signing the agreement, exceeding which, penalties would be cut from the bill payable, he warned.

GHMC chief engineer Mohammed Ziauddin, Additional Commissioner J. Shankaraiah, and officials from the city’s Traffic Police attended the meeting.