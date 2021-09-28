Hyderabad

Heavy floods expected to Singur

Officials of Singur issued flood warning on Tuesday evening and lifted five gates as heavy floods were coming from Maharashtra.

“Heavy flood water is being released from Dhanegam in Maharashtra and they have already informed that 80,000 cusecs of water is being released and from tomorrow it may reach anytime to the reservoir. All those residing in the downstream of Singur project were warned to be on high alert,” said a release by P. Madhusudhan Reddy, Executive Engineer, Singur.

Presently there was 29 tmcft water in the reservoir, with almost full capacity, and the officials were reportedly planning to release about two tmcft water from the reservoir in the next 24 hours so that the upstream flood can be accommodated.

Even the district administration issued prior warnings that there might be heavy rains and flood, hence people downstream can be on high alert. They were also asked not to venture out for grazing cattle or fishing.


