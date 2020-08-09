Heavy flood to Jurala continues, water discharge steady

HYDERABAD

09 August 2020 22:25 IST

At 9 p.m. on Sunday, inflows were 2.2 lakh cusecs and discharge of flood was over 2.2 lakh cusecs

As the Jurala reservoir continued to receive over 2.2 lakh cusecs flood from the upstream all along on Sunday, the discharge of flood to Srisailam was also steady in the same measure.

With the Central Water Commission (CWC) forecasting either steady or falling inflows into all the major reservoirs in the Krishna basin in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the flood to Jurala is also expected to recede proportionately from Monday. Against the release of over 2.2 lakh cusecs of flood from Narayanpur on Saturday, it came down to 1.8 lakh cusecs on Sunday evening with an equal amount of flood discharge at Almatti in the upstream.

A bulletin issued by the CWC stated that rainfall in the catchment areas of Krishna and tributaries in Maharashtra and Karnataka has reduced but is likely to continue further with lesser intensity. Only Augumbe in Karnataka, the catchment of Tungabhadra river, had over over 9.4 cm rain in the 24 hours preceding 8.30 am on Sunday. In other stations, it was less than 5 cm.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the CWC forecast, the flood to Almatti is expected to be nearly 1.7 lakh cusecs till Monday morning from 1.8 lakh cusecs at 6 pm on Sunday. Although nearly 1.17 lakh cusecs of flood was reaching Tungabhdra dam as on Sunday evening, the chances of its spillway discharge are remote as it still has a flood cushion of about 34 tmc ft water.

However water storage in Srisailam is expected to cross 100 tmc ft by Monday morning in spite continuous release of flood in the measure of about 40,000 cusecs after power generation in the Left Bank power house by Telangana. At 9 pm on Sunday, inflows into Jurala were 2.2 lakh cusecs and discharge of flood was over 2.2 lakh cusecs with release of nearly 1.98 lakh cusecs from the 28 spillway gates and another 22,000 cusecs after power generation.

Similarly, Srisailam was getting over 2 lakh cusecs flood with its storage measured at 96.04 tmc ft against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft at 9 pm on Sunday. Storage of water in Nagarjunasagar was 231.22 tmc ft against its capacity of 312 tmc ft on Sunday night.

Flood at Laxmi (Medigadda) barrage across Godavari was over 1.2 lakh cusecs on Sunday night but it was receding.