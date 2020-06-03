Hyderabad

Heavy duty machinery to clean up Musi

The State government has decided to deploy heavy duty machinery and drone technology apparently to clean up the Musi war-footing within the next one month.

During a meeting called for by the chairperson of Musi River Front Development Corporation D. Sudheer Reddy with Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Arvind Kumar and GHMC zonal commissioners on Tuesday, it was decided to clean the river before monsoon arrival.

Necessary instructions have been issued for cleaning up the river for its 22-km stretch between Bapu Ghat and Nagole in the city, a statement informed.

Decision has been taken to deploy excavator machines one for every kilometre, to dredge out debris, garbage and other waste from the river, and clean the ditches within.

Work should be carried out day and night in shifts, officials have been instructed. Besides, to control mosquito breeding, anti-larval spray will be done using fogging machines and drones, the statement said.

