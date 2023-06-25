Heatwave eases, but Hyderabad citizens feel the burn of high vegetable prices

June 25, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Though the recent showers in Hyderabad seem to have given residents some respite from the scorching heat, the prices of a few vegetables have remained hot.

On Saturday, green chillies sold in neighbourhood markets cost between ₹120 and ₹130 per kilo. The price for a kilo of tomatoes too was higher than that of last week by about ₹30.

“The supply of tomatoes was low today. I am unsure of the reason, but it could be on account of summer. The prices of a lot of vegetables have increased,” said Mohammed Yasin, a vegetable seller, adding that prices of ivy gourd, potatoes, and ladies finger, have remained largely the same.

Kaleem Khan, proprietor of A.K. Chicken Centre in Banjara Hills, pointed out that the buying price at the Gudimalkapur market for a crate of tomatoes weighing around 24 kg on Friday was ₹1,100. However, this rose to approximately ₹1,400 the next day.

“While there has been an increase in prices due to several factors, the price of beans, tomatoes, and green chillies have increased exceptionally. The purchase price for green chillies three days ago was ₹70. Today, it is ₹100,” Mr.Khan said. “First, the customers had to deal with high chicken prices, and now, for the past three or four days, the prices of vegetables have increased as well,” he added.

According to Marketing Department officials, the price rise is cyclical and is seen during summer and the initial days of monsoon. They said while there has been an increase, the hike is not alarming.

“We see a price rise in summer, though it is not much this year. While green chillies are grown in Gangapur and parts of Rangareddy district, most of it comes from other states like Karnataka. The prices are gradually expected to reduce within the next few days,” said director of Marketing, Agricultural Marketing Department, G.Laxmi Bai.