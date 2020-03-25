Hyderabad

Heathcare staff to get COVID-19 ID cards

A day after doctors, nurses and staff faced issues while moving on roads, the Health department decided to issue identity cards specifying that they are on COVID-19 emergency duty.

On Monday, the first day of lockdown in the State, incidents of doctors and nurses being stopped on the roads by police were reported. Following this, superintendents of government hospitals and principals of medical colleges were directed to issue identity cards to the healthcare professionals.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has also directed District Medical and Health officials to issue identity cards to employees who are part of COVID-19 teams.

