Heated discussion at PAC meeting on Huzurabad

VHR asks why a BC or an SC was not given ticket

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of the Telangana Congress held on Wednesday after the Huzurabad results saw a heated exchange of words between the leaders apart from views.

While the meeting was supposed to draw out a plan for the party’s agitational programmes against government policies serious questions were raised on the Huzurabad candidate’s selection and the loss. Senior leader V. Hanmantha Rao raised the issue and asked why a BC or an SC leader was not given the ticket but a novice like Venkat Balmoor.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajnarsimha, who was the incharge for candidate’s selection, left the meeting abruptly apparently annoyed that he was being targeted by Mr. Hanmantha Rao, who has also sought serious review of the party’s losses. He also suggested that Komatireddy brothers should be asked to be more active in the party and he would personally convince them.

Another senior leader K. Jana Reddy said the entire leadership should take responsibility for any loss and apparently questioned the TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy as to why he alone owned up the responsibility. Party should send a strong message that leaders are united in any situation was apparently his argument.

Sangareddy legislator, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, who created a stir with his comments in the media targeting Mr. Revanth Reddy over the loss spoke his heart out again at the meeting. At the same time, he assured the AICC incharge Manickam Tagore that he would stay way from media and will make measured comments whenever he speaks. Later, he clarified that his comments were hurting people but his intentions were not that.

Issues related to Khammam district were also raised by the former Union Minister, Renuka Chowdary who said certain actions of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka were hurting the party which Mr. Bhatti rejected outright.

Panel to review

The PAC meeting decided to constitute a committee to review Huzurabad loss and why the Congress voters preferred to vote for others ‘in this election’. Mr. Tagore will form the committee soon.