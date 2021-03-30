Heat wave warning issued

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the first heat wave warning across Telangana with day temperatures likely to rise by 2-3 degreesin the next few days. Adilabad has already recorded 42 degrees C during the day while the low night temperature was 20 degrees C at Medak.

It is also going to be hot in the twin cities with the Tuesday’s maximum temperature being 39.8 degrees C and minimum temperature being 25.6 degrees C. Forecast is partly cloudy sky with 40 degrees C likely during the day and 26 degrees C during nights.

TS Development Planning Society has informed that during the last 24 hours, highest maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees C recorded at Khairatabad and lowest minimum temperature has been 23.8 degrees C recorded at Central University- Serlingampally.