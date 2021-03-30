Hyderabad

Heat wave warning issued

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the first heat wave warning across Telangana with day temperatures likely to rise by 2-3 degreesin the next few days. Adilabad has already recorded 42 degrees C during the day while the low night temperature was 20 degrees C at Medak.

It is also going to be hot in the twin cities with the Tuesday’s maximum temperature being 39.8 degrees C and minimum temperature being 25.6 degrees C. Forecast is partly cloudy sky with 40 degrees C likely during the day and 26 degrees C during nights.

TS Development Planning Society has informed that during the last 24 hours, highest maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees C recorded at Khairatabad and lowest minimum temperature has been 23.8 degrees C recorded at Central University- Serlingampally.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 11:26:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/heat-wave-warning-issued-for-state/article34201208.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY