Heart health revealed at diagnostic mini hubs

HYDERABAD

21 February 2021 23:19 IST

35 people came to know of the severity of their heart condition after they were examined at these centres

At least 35 people, whose heart condition is in a critical stage, came to know about it when they were examined at Telangana Diagnostic Mini Hubs. These patients were given the options of either going to a tertiary care government hospital in an ‘108 ambulance’ or use their own transport to get admitted to a hospital of their choice.

Apart from Electrocardiogram (ECG), Ultrasonography (USG) and X-Ray tests too, are offered free of cost at the eight mini hubs in Hyderabad.

Since people have to spend anywhere between ₹800-1,200 for USG, around ₹400 for ECG, ₹200-400 for X-Ray tests at private establishments, there is high demand for the services at the mini hubs. Senior officials in the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare division said that some of the days, the mini hubs were packed to capacity.

Advertising

Advertising

From January 22 this year, when doors of the eight labs were opened, to February 16, 4,411 people opted for the services. Of them, the highest of 2,179 were for ultrasound tests.

As the word spread, even patients who were prescribed tests at a private hospital, opted for the government service.

“A few patients visited with reference from private practitioners. But, we need reference from a government health centre doctor to initiate the process,” said K. Mounika, a lab manager in Seetaphalmandi. Since only two radiologists are available for all the mini hubs, they work on rotation basis. Lab managers said that there is heavy rush on the days the radiologists conduct ultrasound tests.

Prescription

To avail the service, a person needs prescription from an Urban Primary Healthcare Centre (UPHC), Urban Community Healthcare Centre (UCHC), or Basti Dawakhanas. A referral slip with bar code will be generated and the patient will be referred to a mini hub. There are eight mini hubs located in Barkas, Jangamet, Amberpet, Puranapul, Panipura, Seetaphalmandi, Sriramnagar and Lalapet.

Currently, patients are handed over hard copies of the test reports, and there are plans to make the reports accessible online.

In case of ECG, the readings are analysed by Artificial Intelligence and observations categorised as normal, abnormal or critical.

If a patient is detected with a critical heart condition, he or she will be informed about it and will be given an option to rush to a tertiary care government hospital such as Gandhi Hospital in an ‘108 ambulance’ or use their own mode of transport to get admitted at a hospital of their choice.

“The process of analysing the reports will be completed in a span of 10 minutes to 15 minutes. The patient will be asked to wait for sometime and the findings will be informed to them,” said M. Srinivas, a radiographer at the mini hub in Seetaphalmandi.