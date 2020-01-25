Hearing in Naidu’s assets case begins in ACB court

Arguments have begun here on Friday in the Special Court for ACB cases in a petition filed 14 years ago by YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvathi against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu accusing him of amassing wealth disproportionate to his income.

Wife of former CM of undivided AP late N.T. Rama Rao, Ms. Parvathi filed the petition in 2005 alleging that there was massive difference in the assets acquired by Mr. Naidu from the time he became first time MLA in 1978 and to eventually becoming CM of AP.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that their charges were based on the facts of assets mentioned by Mr. Naidu himself in the documents furnished while filing nominations for MLA elections.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu had secured an order from the High Court staying hearing of the petition by the special court.

The stay order was pending for past 14 years. However, the stay order automatically got vacated following a direction of the Supreme Court that all stay orders in civil and criminal matters are deemed to be vacated after six months of their issuance.

This paved way for hearing of the petition filed by Ms. Parvathi.

However, the special court judge on Friday sought clarity on the matter stating that the website showed that stay order was still continuing in the matter.

The petition was posted to February 7 for next hearing.