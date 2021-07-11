Hear contempt cases expeditiously: BJP

HYDERABAD

11 July 2021 19:38 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday urged the High Court of Telangana to speed up the trial of contempt cases being filed against government officials. He alleged that the ruling party had been using the act as an instrument to undermine political activities in the State with the police detaining persons who got bail for unlimited period of time, on Sunday.

In a press release, he demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao explain why he had been using this draconian act which was completely “unconstitutional and it should be abrogated immediately”. Mr. Reddy welcomed the admonishment of TS government by the Supreme Court regarding Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act describing it as a “draconian” one. The Government haf a “poor record” as far as court cases were concerned despite receiving a slap on the wrist several times in the court in various cases.

