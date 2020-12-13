Hyderabad

Healthcare workers top vaccine priority list

High-risk groups will be given priority during COVID-19 vaccination as initial supply of vaccine is anticipated to be limited.

In an order issued on Friday, principal secretary of State Health and Family Welfare department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi stated that healthcare workers are at the top of the list followed by frontline workers from other departments such as local bodies and police personnel. “Similarly, priority may need to be accorded to people with co-morbidities,” he said. On Friday, Mr. Rizvi said that the government has begun preparations for possible introduction of COVID-19 vaccine, and that the vaccine introduction is likely to span over a year.

