GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Healthcare services unaffected at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital despite strike by junior doctors

Published - June 24, 2024 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hours after junior doctors in Telangana commenced a indefinite strike as a result of unmet demands from the government, Hyderabad’s two main government hospitals announced emergency measures so that medical services are not affected.

Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Secunderabad, Dr Raja Rao, on Monday announced that all faculty leaves have been cancelled. During an emergency meeting with senior doctors, he instructed them to prepare alternative duty rosters. “All inspection duties of professors and HODs to various colleges and hospitals have also been cancelled,” he stated. Dr. Raja Rao also reported that he visited all the wards to assess patient care and confirmed that patient care had not been affected.

Meanwhile, at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), alternative measures were taken by authorities to run healthcare services without interruption. All the faculty and senior residents from other departments were mobilised to duty. “All outpatients (OP) and inpatients (IP) were attended, operation theatres and diagnostic services were fully functional,” said hospital superintendent Dr. B. Nagendar. On Monday, the hospital saw 3,392 outpatients, 122 inpatient admissions and 145 elective surgeries were performed.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / strike / trauma & emergency healthcare / health / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.