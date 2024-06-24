Healthcare services unaffected at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital despite strike by junior doctors

Hours after junior doctors in Telangana commenced a indefinite strike as a result of unmet demands from the government, Hyderabad’s two main government hospitals announced emergency measures so that medical services are not affected.

Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Secunderabad, Dr Raja Rao, on Monday announced that all faculty leaves have been cancelled. During an emergency meeting with senior doctors, he instructed them to prepare alternative duty rosters. “All inspection duties of professors and HODs to various colleges and hospitals have also been cancelled,” he stated. Dr. Raja Rao also reported that he visited all the wards to assess patient care and confirmed that patient care had not been affected.

Meanwhile, at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), alternative measures were taken by authorities to run healthcare services without interruption. All the faculty and senior residents from other departments were mobilised to duty. “All outpatients (OP) and inpatients (IP) were attended, operation theatres and diagnostic services were fully functional,” said hospital superintendent Dr. B. Nagendar. On Monday, the hospital saw 3,392 outpatients, 122 inpatient admissions and 145 elective surgeries were performed.